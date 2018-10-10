English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Flags Off First Electric Bus Test Run

The test run of the bus-- provided by Hyderabad based Olectra Greentech Limited-- will go on for a month on the Dehradun-Mussoorie and Haldwani-Nainital routes.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2018, 5:16 PM IST
Representative image. (Photo: Olectra formerly Goldstone)
Giving impetus to the policy encouraging pollution-free vehicles in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off the trial run of the hill-state's first electric bus here, a statement said. The Electric Vehicle Policy was framed by the Uttarakhand government with an aim to make the state an attractive destination for investment opportunities in electric vehicles manufacturing.

In the state's first investors summit that concluded on October 8, a Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 700 crore rupees was signed to operate electric buses. The test run of the bus-- provided by Hyderabad based Olectra Greentech Limited-- will go on for a month on the Dehradun-Mussoorie and Haldwani-Nainital routes, the statement said.

The hill-state plans to ply two fleet of 25 buses each on the two busy routes, it added. Olectra Greentech has expressed its desire to operate a total of 500 buses in the state. The 30-seater low-floor bus is equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS, panic button and air suspension, it said further.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
