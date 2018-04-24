English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Uttarakhand Receives 20 Electric Cars from EESL

Introduction of e-vehicles will lessen the financial burden on the government by reducing the import of crude oil.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uttarakhand Receives 20 Electric Cars from EESL
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
The government of India undertaking EESL today handed over the first batch of 20 electric cars to the Uttarakhand government to mark the launch of e-transport in the state.

The fleet of 20 cost-effective e-vehicles was received from the Energy Efficient Services Limited (EESL) in the first phase which will reduce pollution levels, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said after receiving the key of the first electric car from EESL representatives at the secretariat.

Also Read: Dream Job: Harley-Davidson to Give Free Motorcycles to its Summer Interns

Secretary(Power) Radhika Jha said EESL would charge only Rs 38,000 per month including driver's cost from the state government as rent for these vehicles. Only Rs 15 will have to be spent per day on charging each vehicle, she said.

Once fully charged, each e-car can cover a distance of 140 kms at a cost of just 28 paise per km, Jha said. It is part of the Centre's National Electric Mobility Plan under which it wants to bring 60-70 lakh electric vehicles on Indian roads.

Also Read: Prince William Spends Some Time With Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 at Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018

Introduction of e-vehicles will lessen the financial burden on the government by reducing the import of crude oil. Carbon footprint would also be controlled and carbon dioxide emission would decrease by around 5.6 lakh tonnes, officials said.

Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You