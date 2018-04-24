Uttarakhand Receives 20 Electric Cars from EESL

The government of India undertaking EESL today handed over the first batch of 20 electric cars to the Uttarakhand government to mark the launch of e-transport in the state.The fleet of 20 cost-effective e-vehicles was received from the Energy Efficient Services Limited (EESL) in the first phase which will reduce pollution levels, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said after receiving the key of the first electric car from EESL representatives at the secretariat.Secretary(Power) Radhika Jha said EESL would charge only Rs 38,000 per month including driver's cost from the state government as rent for these vehicles. Only Rs 15 will have to be spent per day on charging each vehicle, she said.Once fully charged, each e-car can cover a distance of 140 kms at a cost of just 28 paise per km, Jha said. It is part of the Centre's National Electric Mobility Plan under which it wants to bring 60-70 lakh electric vehicles on Indian roads.Introduction of e-vehicles will lessen the financial burden on the government by reducing the import of crude oil. Carbon footprint would also be controlled and carbon dioxide emission would decrease by around 5.6 lakh tonnes, officials said.