English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uttarakhand Receives 20 Electric Cars from EESL
Introduction of e-vehicles will lessen the financial burden on the government by reducing the import of crude oil.
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
The government of India undertaking EESL today handed over the first batch of 20 electric cars to the Uttarakhand government to mark the launch of e-transport in the state.
The fleet of 20 cost-effective e-vehicles was received from the Energy Efficient Services Limited (EESL) in the first phase which will reduce pollution levels, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said after receiving the key of the first electric car from EESL representatives at the secretariat.
Also Read: Dream Job: Harley-Davidson to Give Free Motorcycles to its Summer Interns
Secretary(Power) Radhika Jha said EESL would charge only Rs 38,000 per month including driver's cost from the state government as rent for these vehicles. Only Rs 15 will have to be spent per day on charging each vehicle, she said.
Once fully charged, each e-car can cover a distance of 140 kms at a cost of just 28 paise per km, Jha said. It is part of the Centre's National Electric Mobility Plan under which it wants to bring 60-70 lakh electric vehicles on Indian roads.
Also Read: Prince William Spends Some Time With Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 at Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018
Introduction of e-vehicles will lessen the financial burden on the government by reducing the import of crude oil. Carbon footprint would also be controlled and carbon dioxide emission would decrease by around 5.6 lakh tonnes, officials said.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
The fleet of 20 cost-effective e-vehicles was received from the Energy Efficient Services Limited (EESL) in the first phase which will reduce pollution levels, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said after receiving the key of the first electric car from EESL representatives at the secretariat.
Also Read: Dream Job: Harley-Davidson to Give Free Motorcycles to its Summer Interns
Secretary(Power) Radhika Jha said EESL would charge only Rs 38,000 per month including driver's cost from the state government as rent for these vehicles. Only Rs 15 will have to be spent per day on charging each vehicle, she said.
Once fully charged, each e-car can cover a distance of 140 kms at a cost of just 28 paise per km, Jha said. It is part of the Centre's National Electric Mobility Plan under which it wants to bring 60-70 lakh electric vehicles on Indian roads.
Also Read: Prince William Spends Some Time With Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 at Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018
Introduction of e-vehicles will lessen the financial burden on the government by reducing the import of crude oil. Carbon footprint would also be controlled and carbon dioxide emission would decrease by around 5.6 lakh tonnes, officials said.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju Teaser Trailer Released, Ranbir Kapoor IS Sanjay Dutt In Upcoming Biopic; Check It Out
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay To Welcome Their First Child