Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Uttarakhand Traffic Police Fines UP Cop For Using Unauthorised Flasher, Siren on His Personal Car

A senior inspector from UP's Badaun, on holiday in Almora with four-five friends in his personal Maruti Suzuki Dzire, was fined for using flashers and sirens.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 3, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Uttarakhand Traffic Police Fines UP Cop For Using Unauthorised Flasher, Siren on His Personal Car
Image for Representation (Source: Cartoq)

A policeman in Uttarakhand's Almora was slapped with a fine by traffic cops for using flashers and siren atop his personal car. Notably, using sirens and flashers atop vehicles has been banned all across India. Be it the President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers or any high profile government official, no one is allowed to use sirens and flashers on top of their vehicles. However, there are many who flout the rule and among those are the police officials and government officials who flex their position in the administration and go scot-free.

According to a report, the police officer from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun was in his personal Maruti Suzuki Dzire with 4-5 friends when he was fined. The group of friends was in Uttarakhand on a holiday and was using flashers and siren atop the private-registered vehicle. The Uttarakhand Police spotted the cop’s Maruti Suzuki Dzire and stopped it near the Almora city taxi stand. As soon as the vehicle was stopped by Uttarakhand Police, the driver of the vehicle came out and said he is a senior inspector from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh and he is in the city on holiday. A verbal spat broke between the Uttarakhand Traffic police and the senior Uttar Pradesh cop after which the City Patrol Unit (CPU) was called in.

The Senior Inspector in his defence said that they move around with a flasher mounted on their car in UP without any problem. However, the Uttarkhand Police stuck to their stance and said that it is illegal to do so. The CPU then imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the UP Police Senior Inspector.

In 2017, all sirens were banned for use in India, even for the VIPs. Many ministers protested against the decision. The Prime Minister of India’s official vehicle is also not allowed to have a siren atop the car. Only emergency vehicles including the official police vehicles, Army vehicles, ambulances and fire brigades are allowed to use the flashers and sirens.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram