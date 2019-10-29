Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Uttarakhand Transport to Deploy 30 Electric and 10 CNG Buses by 2020

The trial run operated between Dehradun and Mussoorie last year and between Nainital and Haldwani.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Uttarakhand Transport to Deploy 30 Electric and 10 CNG Buses by 2020
JBM Solaris Eco-Life all-electric bus/ Image of representation. (Image: News18.com)

The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has announced the inclusion of electric and CNG buses in its transport fleet by 2020. The authority plans to acquire 50 electric and 10 CNG buses by next year.

Following an overwhelmingly positive response to the trial run that UTC commenced earlier this year, the authority proceeded with the decision. The trial run operated between Dehradun and Mussoorie last year and between Nainital and Haldwani.

Reports citing sources close to the matter suggested that at least 30 of the total electric buses to be received by the transport authority will be allotted for Dehradun district under the Smart City project and among these 30 buses, 22 will operate in the capital city.

The CNG buses, on the other hand, will join the UTC fleet by the end of this year and the authorities will be floating tenders for electric buses next month. The buses will be purchased with the money that has been granted by the centre. At present, the UTC operates with 1,350 public diesel buses across the state.

Earlier this month, Hyderabad-based Olectra-BYD announced an investment of Rs 700 crore for electric buses in the state. As per the pact, Hyderabad based Olectra Greentech in a strategic tie-up with China's BYD Auto Industry will deploy the Made in India' eBuzz K7 (9 meters) and eBuzz K9 (12 meters) electric buses in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram