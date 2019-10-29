Uttarakhand Transport to Deploy 30 Electric and 10 CNG Buses by 2020

The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has announced the inclusion of electric and CNG buses in its transport fleet by 2020. The authority plans to acquire 50 electric and 10 CNG buses by next year.

Following an overwhelmingly positive response to the trial run that UTC commenced earlier this year, the authority proceeded with the decision. The trial run operated between Dehradun and Mussoorie last year and between Nainital and Haldwani.

Reports citing sources close to the matter suggested that at least 30 of the total electric buses to be received by the transport authority will be allotted for Dehradun district under the Smart City project and among these 30 buses, 22 will operate in the capital city.

The CNG buses, on the other hand, will join the UTC fleet by the end of this year and the authorities will be floating tenders for electric buses next month. The buses will be purchased with the money that has been granted by the centre. At present, the UTC operates with 1,350 public diesel buses across the state.

Earlier this month, Hyderabad-based Olectra-BYD announced an investment of Rs 700 crore for electric buses in the state. As per the pact, Hyderabad based Olectra Greentech in a strategic tie-up with China's BYD Auto Industry will deploy the Made in India' eBuzz K7 (9 meters) and eBuzz K9 (12 meters) electric buses in the state.

