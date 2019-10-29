Uttarakhand Transport to Deploy 30 Electric and 10 CNG Buses by 2020
The trial run operated between Dehradun and Mussoorie last year and between Nainital and Haldwani.
JBM Solaris Eco-Life all-electric bus/ Image of representation. (Image: News18.com)
The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has announced the inclusion of electric and CNG buses in its transport fleet by 2020. The authority plans to acquire 50 electric and 10 CNG buses by next year.
Following an overwhelmingly positive response to the trial run that UTC commenced earlier this year, the authority proceeded with the decision. The trial run operated between Dehradun and Mussoorie last year and between Nainital and Haldwani.
Reports citing sources close to the matter suggested that at least 30 of the total electric buses to be received by the transport authority will be allotted for Dehradun district under the Smart City project and among these 30 buses, 22 will operate in the capital city.
The CNG buses, on the other hand, will join the UTC fleet by the end of this year and the authorities will be floating tenders for electric buses next month. The buses will be purchased with the money that has been granted by the centre. At present, the UTC operates with 1,350 public diesel buses across the state.
Earlier this month, Hyderabad-based Olectra-BYD announced an investment of Rs 700 crore for electric buses in the state. As per the pact, Hyderabad based Olectra Greentech in a strategic tie-up with China's BYD Auto Industry will deploy the Made in India' eBuzz K7 (9 meters) and eBuzz K9 (12 meters) electric buses in the state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Did He Just Say That': Trump Calls Osama Bin Laden, His Son ‘Tall, Very Handsome’
- Ranveer Singh Shaves off Signature '83 Moustache, Calls Self 'Ae Chikne'
- Air Purifier is Essential For Your Home: Here is How You Can Beat The Pollution
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Updates: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
- Army Soldier Who Lost Leg in Kashmir Blast Bags 3 Golds in World Games, Eyes 2020 Tokyo Paralympics