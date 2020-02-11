Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Valentine's Day 2020: Air Asia Offering Flight Tickets at Only Rs 1099 - Check Complete Pricing Here

Prices for Air Asia flights from Guwahati to Imphal begin at Rs 1099 while travelling to/from major cities, such as Bangalore and Delhi, goes up to Rs 3499.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Valentine's Day 2020: Air Asia Offering Flight Tickets at Only Rs 1099 - Check Complete Pricing Here
Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Air Asia will be offering massive discounts on tickets to various destinations on Valentine's day. Prices for the flights start at Rs 1099 from Guwahati to Imphal. The cost of the tickets are non-refundable in case of cancellation. The scheme, however, is only available for online bookings and can be done by visiting the company's official website.

Air Asia Valentine's Day Discount. (Image source: Air Asia) Air Asia Valentine's Day Discount. (Image source: Air Asia)

Last month, Air Asia became a part of the list of airlines that suspended operations to China in light of the growing threat posed by Coronavirus around the world. The company announced a ban on flights from Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand to Wuhan, China has been extended until the end of February. Several other airlines that did the same include home-grown carrier Air India announced that it was suspending service on its Mumbai-New Delhi-Shanghai route effective January 31, and through February 14. The flag carrier also said it would reduce the number of flights from Delhi to Hong Kong for the next two weeks.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram