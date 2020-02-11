Delhi result tally
Valentine's Day 2020: Air Asia Offering Flight Tickets at Only Rs 1099 - Check Complete Pricing Here
Prices for Air Asia flights from Guwahati to Imphal begin at Rs 1099 while travelling to/from major cities, such as Bangalore and Delhi, goes up to Rs 3499.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Air Asia will be offering massive discounts on tickets to various destinations on Valentine's day. Prices for the flights start at Rs 1099 from Guwahati to Imphal. The cost of the tickets are non-refundable in case of cancellation. The scheme, however, is only available for online bookings and can be done by visiting the company's official website.
Air Asia Valentine's Day Discount. (Image source: Air Asia)
Last month, Air Asia became a part of the list of airlines that suspended operations to China in light of the growing threat posed by Coronavirus around the world. The company announced a ban on flights from Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand to Wuhan, China has been extended until the end of February. Several other airlines that did the same include home-grown carrier Air India announced that it was suspending service on its Mumbai-New Delhi-Shanghai route effective January 31, and through February 14. The flag carrier also said it would reduce the number of flights from Delhi to Hong Kong for the next two weeks.
