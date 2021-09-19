Valeo Unveils Innovative Adaptive Automatic Transmission for Future Electric Bikes, Check Here

The equipment manufacturer Valeo has unveiled a new intelligent system for electric bikes, including an innovative adaptive automatic transmission. This serves to adapt rider comfort to the road conditions. Several manufacturers could integrate this new system into their upcoming e-bike models from as soon as 2022. Called the Valeo Smart e-Bike System, this technology integrates, in a single module, a 48V electric motor combined with an adaptive seven-speed automatic transmission, developed in partnership with French manufacturer Effigear.

With a torque of 130 Nm, Valeo believes that this is none other than the best electric assistance for bikes available on the market. As for the adaptive automatic gearbox — a major first — the idea is that it adapts to the cyclist’s needs thanks to a predictive algorithm. Each gear change takes less than 1/10 seconds and requires no manual action.

Depending on its various versions, the Valeo Smart e-Bike System can also include a braking energy recovery function, to help preserve range, a boost function to make overtaking or climbing hills easier, a dashboard displaying speed, gear and battery level, an assistance mode for maneuvering when the bike is heavily loaded, and an anti-theft device integrated directly into the pedal assembly, making it impossible to use the bike when activated!

Without naming names, Valeo has announced that several manufacturers have already placed orders for this technology and that a first urban model is likely to be unveiled in 2022.

