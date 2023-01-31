Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on February 10. This will take the number of Vande Bharat trains presently running in India to 10.

The Vande Bharat Express is India’s first indigenous Semi High-Speed train that can attain a speed of up to 160 kmph. The first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated on February 15, 2019. It operates on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

What are the routes of Vande Bharat Express trains?

Currently, there are a total of eight Vande Bharat Express trains operating in the country on different routes.

These routes are New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu Kashmir, New Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Gandhinagar, Chennai-Mysore, New Delhi-Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, and Bilaspur-Nagpur.

The 8th Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad, Telangana to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 this year. The next two trains that are set to be added to the fleet will run from Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur. Both these trains will commence from Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT).

By February this year, there will be a total of 10 Vande Bharat Trains operating in the country. The indigenously built train offers travel classes like the Shatabdi train and has better facilities. So far, seven Vande Bharat Express trains have cumulatively covered 23 lakh km distance, which is equivalent to completing 58 rounds of Earth. The indigenously built trains have served over 40 lakh passengers.

The government now plans to induct more Vande Bharat trains in the coming years. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains will be developed and manufactured in the next three years.

The express train is also expected to soon start operating on the Howrah (Kolkata)-Ranchi (Jharkhand) route. The rail route has been approved by the Railway Board.

