The Indian Railways has made a significant contribution to the nation’s multifaceted growth. The new Vande Bharat Express trains have emerged as the new face of developing India’s proficiency in rail transportation, heralding a new era of comfortable and improved travel experiences. One of the next significant steps for Indian Railways in terms of interiors, designs, and speed is this contemporary semi-high-speed train, which offers passengers a comfortable ride.

Ten Vande Bharat trains are running at the present, linking 108 districts in 17 states. The third Vande Bharat Express in the nation ran between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital. It runs between the state capitals of Mumbai and Gujarat, stopping along the way in Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. With a 130% average occupancy, the passengers have taken to this train like a duck to water.

Let’s have a look at the occupancy rate of the Vande Bharat Trains

Varanasi to Delhi to Varanasi- 121.51 percent from Varanasi to Delhi, 125.89 percent while returning.

Katra to New Delhi to Katra- 106.35% from Katra to New Delhi and 104.35% while returning.

Mumbai to Gandhinagar to Mumbai- 126.43 percent from Mumbai to Gandhinagar and 127.67 percent while returning.

New Delhi to Andaura to New Delhi- 77.92 percent and 57.18 percent while returning.

Bilaspur to Nagpur to Bilaspur- 55.25 percent from Bilaspur to Nagpur and 52.86 percent while returning.

Mysore to Chennai to Mysore- 68.28% from Mysore to Chennai and while returning 78.12%.

Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam - 106.16 percent from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, 124.50 percent while returning.

Howrah to Jalpaiguri to Howrah- Howrah to New Jalpaiguri 103.67 percent and 102.01 percent while returning.

The Vande Bharat Express offers a wide range of first-rate amenities that give passengers an aircraft-like travelling experience and cutting-edge, modern safety features. For a maximum operating speed of 160 kmph, bogies with fully suspended traction motors have been provided. The innovative, cutting-edge suspension technology guarantees a safe, smooth ride and increased passenger comfort.

All classes include reclining chairs, and the executive coaches have the additional benefit of 1800 rotating seats. Every coach has a 32" screen that provides entertainment and passenger information. Some restrooms are Divyang-friendly and seat handles with seat numbers written in Braille. Also, Vande Bharat Express uses various cutting-edge safety precautions. It is built with KAVACH, a train collision avoidance system that was created domestically.

Four platform side cameras outside the coach, including rearview cameras, are also available on this train. The train’s superior regenerative braking technology and elimination of the power cars will raise Indian Railways’ environmental footprint by around 30%.

