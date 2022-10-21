Vande Bharat Express Witnesses Nearly 50% Occupancy from Delhi to Una on its Inaugural Run

India’s fourth Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Himachal Pradesh’s Una on October 13. The premier express train completed its first public run from New Delhi to Una on Wednesday. In its maiden run the semi-high-speed train saw a significant occupancy.

The train witnessed 48 per cent occupancy on its journey from New Delhi to Amb Anduara station in Una. On its return journey from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, 66 per cent seats were occupied in the train, Indian Express reported quoting Indian Railways data.

The train has become quite a convenient mode of travel for the passengers from Chandigarh heading to Delhi. On the first day, nearly 50 per cent tickets were booked in the train from Chandigarh station to New Delhi, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The travel time between Chandigarh and the national capital has come down to less than three hours because of the fourth Vande Bharat Express.

On the inaugural run the train departed New Delhi at 5:50 am and reached Amb Andaura station at 11:05 am. On its return trip, the train departed Una at 1 pm and reached the national capital at 6:30 pm.

An AC Chair Car ticket between Chandigarh and New Delhi costs Rs 745, while a passenger will have to pay Rs 1,445 for an Executive Chair Car seat. These fares include catering, reservation, tax and superfast charges.

India’s fourth Vande Bharat train is more advanced compared to the earlier versions of the train. The latest Vande Bharat train is lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration. Reportedly, the train can accelerate to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds.

The Vande Bharat train operating between the national capital and Una will run six days a week except on Wednesdays. It will stop at Ambala, Chandigarh and Anandpur Sahib stations.

The new Vande Bharat train boasts of improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wi-fi facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems.

Indian Railways plan to operate 75 new Vande Bharat trains by August 15 next year. The Railways is aiming to manufacture 6-7 Vande Bharat trains every month.

