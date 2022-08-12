Vande Bharat Trains: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits Chennai Factory, Inspects New Rake | WATCH

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday visited the Integral Coach factory in Chennai to conducted inspection of Vande Bharat rake. “Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology inspected the interiors of the newly rolled out Vande Bharat rake by ICF, Chennai,” Southern Railway tweeted sharing a video.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on 15 February, 2019 on the New Delhi Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, a Railways Production unit, has been the force behind a completely in-house design and manufacture, computer modelling and working with a large number of suppliers for system integration in just 18 months.

Currently, two Vande Bharat trains are operational, running between Delhi and Katra and Delhi and Varanasi.

The ICF has the capacity to manufacture six to seven Vande Bharat rakes (trains) every month and attempts are on to scale this number to 10.

Apart from this, the Vande Bharat trains will also be manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli.

Indian Railways has joined hands with IIT Madras to indigenously develop Hyperloop technology based transportation system which runs faster than bullet trains, and has considerably low operating cost. Indian Railways will extend financial support of Rs. 8.34 cr to IIT Madras for this project.

NEW-LOOK VANDE BHARAT TRAIN

In the new Vande Bharat train, the safety and convenience features for passengers have been improved. The biggest safety addition in the upgraded Vande Bharat trains will be the support of the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach to prevent signal passing at danger (SPAD) cases and unsafe situations arising due to overspeeding and train collisions in station areas. The other safety features include fire detection alarms in coaches and a fire detection suppression system in cubicles and toilets. Passengers will also have access to more emergency push buttons and emergency talk-back units through which they can speak to the loco pilot. The trains will also have a centralised coach monitoring system through which all electrical components and climate control will be monitored on a real-time basis by a designated person. Following cases of cattle run over causing serious damage to the train exteriors, the new trains will have strengthened fibre reinforced plastic, made from materials used in aircraft. After getting the customer feedback, the ICF has redesigned the train seats by replacing the sliding reclining seats to aircraft-like reclining seats.

