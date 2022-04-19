Varun Dhawan Fined For Riding RE Meteor 350 Without Helmet - Details About the Motorcycle

Kanpur Police recently issued a challan to actor Varun Dhawan for riding Royal Enfield Meteor without a helmet in the city. The video of Varun riding the motorbike immediately went viral on the internet. Varun is reportedly in the city to shoot for an upcoming film. The Kanpur DCP said that in addition to the actor riding the motorcycle without wearing a helmet, the registration number of the vehicle was also faulty.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The bike appeared to be a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which features a 349 cc SOHC (Single Overhead Cam) engine. It offers a mileage of 35 kilometres per litre and a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. It has a 5-speed manual transmission (meaning 5 gears) and a top speed of 112 kilometres per hour. The bike weighs around 191 kilograms and features disc brakes for maximum safety. The Meteor 350 comes in three variations – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The Fireball version has an Ex-showroom price of Rs 2.01 lakh, the Stellar variant is priced at Rs 2.07 lakh and the Supernova variant costs Rs 2.17 lakh (all values are ex-showroom price).

While the three variants look a little different from each other, there are no differences in specification in any of the models. The cost is purely based on the design of these variants. The bike is available in 7 colours – yellow, red, blue, stellar red, black, brown and blue.

Varun Dhawan also has a Royal Enfield Bullet 500 in his collection. But he is not the only Bollywood star to have a bullet. Some of the other actors that love and sport a bullet in their collection are John Abraham (Rajputana LightFoot) Siddharth Malhotra (Harley Davidson Fat Bob), Imran Khan (Royal Enfield Classic 500), Ranbir Kapoor (Harley Davidson Fatboy), Ranvir Singh (Ariel Vintage Motorcycle), Shahid Kapoor (Harley Davidson Fatboy) and Aditya Roy Kapoor (Royal Enfield Bullet 500).

