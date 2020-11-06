VBM Facilitated Repatriation and International Travel of Over 23.9 Lakh People: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the Vande Bharat Mission has so far facilitated the repatriation and international travel of more than 29.23 lakh stranded people.

In a tweet, the Minister said that on Wednesday 5,362 Indians returned under the Vande Bharat Mission. "We reached out to our citizens in an hour of need through VBM," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Puri said that domestic civil aviation operations continue on a steady growth trajectory. So far over 1.70 lakh passengers have flown on 1,704 domestic flights since their resumption in May.

Last month, Puri told the Rajya Sabha that by Diwali and towards the end of the year, India would have pre-Covid aviation figures of 3 lakh passengers a day.

On Thursday, the Government issued a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals, under which travellers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine will need to submit a negative RT-PCR report 72 hours before undertaking the journey. The India-bound passengers can also undergo COVID-19 testing at the airports where the provisions are available.

According to the guidelines issued by the Health ministry, passengers would need to give an undertaking on the portal or to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey, stating that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo facility/ home quarantine/self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as warranted.

(With input from agencies)