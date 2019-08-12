Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

VECV to Introduce BS-VI Ready Trucks Ahead of Deadline – Vinod Aggarwal [Video]

Apart from the Eicher trucks, VECV also manufactures Volvo trucks in India, Eicher buses and Euro-VI engines for Volvo that are exported.

- | News18.comtech.ibnlive

Updated:August 12, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
VECV to Introduce BS-VI Ready Trucks Ahead of Deadline – Vinod Aggarwal [Video]
Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VECV. (Image: News18.com)
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturers in India recently launched the modern Pro 2000-Series of trucks. The light-medium duty truck series comprising Pro-2049 and Pro-2095XP offer a modern cabin with features like infotainment system, cruise control and are BS-VI compatible.

We were invited to the VECV’s Pithampura, Madhya Pradesh based facility to drive the truck and see the manufacturing process. Apart from the Eicher trucks, VECV also manufactures Volvo trucks in India, Eicher buses and Euro-VI engines for Volvo trucks that are exported.

We also got a chance to have a discussion with Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Volvo Eicher on topics including safety in commercial vehicles, Indian trucking industry and more. Here’s an excerpt from the interview.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
