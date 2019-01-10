English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vehicle Modifications Are Now Illegal in India After This Supreme Court Order
The Supreme Court of India said that no motor vehicle could be altered to change the original specification made by the manufacturer that has been used for the purpose its registration.
Modified Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: YouTube Screenshot)
The Supreme Court said no motor vehicle could be altered to change the original specification made by the manufacturer that has been used for the purpose its registration. The apex court referred to an amended provision of the Motor Vehicles Act and observed that its "clear intent" was that a vehicle cannot be so altered that particulars contained in the certificate of registration are at variance with those 'originally specified by the manufacturer'.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
