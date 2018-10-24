English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vehicle Owners in India to Pay 18 Percent Under GST on Pollution Certificate
The Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) said that the government has authorised the applicant to issue Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate on payments.
(Image for representational purpose/Reuters)
Loading...
Vehicle owners will have to pay a GST of 18 percent to get a pollution certificate for their vehicles, the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) has said. The Goa bench of the AAR passed the ruling on an application filed by Venkatesh Automobiles on whether the service provided for issuing 'Pollution Under Control' (PUC) certificate on behalf of the state government is exempted from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
"The activity of issuance of Pollution Under Control certificate for vehicles issued by the applicant is not covered under SAC (Services Accounting Code) 9991 and is covered under residual entry and hence, should be taxed @ 18 percent GST," the AAR said. Every vehicle plying on roads needs a PUC certificate, which indicates that the emissions are in alignment with pollution norms and are not harmful to the environment.
The AAR said that the government has authorised the applicant to issue PUC certificate on payments. "It is the service provided by the applicant to the customers on payment of service charges. Since, the services of testing of pollution are provided on payment of service charge, GST is payable at applicable rate," the ruling said.
"The activity of issuance of Pollution Under Control certificate for vehicles issued by the applicant is not covered under SAC (Services Accounting Code) 9991 and is covered under residual entry and hence, should be taxed @ 18 percent GST," the AAR said. Every vehicle plying on roads needs a PUC certificate, which indicates that the emissions are in alignment with pollution norms and are not harmful to the environment.
The AAR said that the government has authorised the applicant to issue PUC certificate on payments. "It is the service provided by the applicant to the customers on payment of service charges. Since, the services of testing of pollution are provided on payment of service charge, GST is payable at applicable rate," the ruling said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone XR Review: The Colourful iPhone That Sets up Many Questions
- Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif are trying to Con Everyone in Thugs of Hindostan Song Suraiyya
- Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: How to Buy a Poco F1 For Rs 1
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...