Vehicle Recalls Top More than 13 Million in First Six Months of 2020, Toyota Leads the Chart

Safety flaws and other issues have led to the recall of more than 13 million vehicles globally so far. To date, Toyota is the automaker to have recalled the most vehicles in 2020, according to a report published by Finbold. Between January 1 and July 13, 2020, a total of 13,362,759 vehicle units were recalled to garages around the world for technical checks that mainly related to safety flaws.

Japanese automaker Toyota issued the most recalls (3.9 million), well ahead of Ford (2.9 million), and Volvo (2.8 million). Behind the top three and in descending order were Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (1.7 million), Honda (1.4 million), Kia (244,000), Hyundai (207,000), Nissan (49,220), Mazda (24,000) and Volkswagen (16,098).

Also Watch:

Recalls are issued when manufacturers believe that a model poses a safety risk that might lead to accidents. Most of the time they are related to concerns over on-board electronics, steering, airbags and child safety etc. In the case of Toyota, many of this year's recalls were prompted by issues with a fuel pump that cut out under certain conditions, causing automobiles to stall.