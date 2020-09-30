Vehicle Registration Number with '0009' Series Gets Auctioned for a Whopping Rs 10.10 Lakh in Delhi

When it comes to cars, it is not just about convenience, but also about the bragging factor associated with it. For some people, having a fancy vehicle registration number is just as important as buying the car. Delhi transport department makes the most out of this fascination and conducts an online e-auction since 2014, where interested buyers bid lakhs of rupees to bag their lucky number.

According to a Times of India report, in the auction held in September, a registration number of the series 0009 was sold for a whopping Rs 10.1 lakh. This surpassed the amount of Rs 7.1 lakh bid by a person for a number of the same series in July. The other top biddings were for the numbers of series 0003 and 007, as they were sold for Rs 3.1 lakh each.

The automobile sector has been reeling with setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While July saw a five-fold rise in car sales compared to May, the growth could not be sustained in August, which saw the sales decline by over 37 per cent. Despite that, the auctions have been fairly successful in the last few months.

The e-auction has resumed since April, after being closed in March due to nationwide lockdown and shown a gradual rising trend in revenue collections. In April, only one registration number of the 9000 series was sold for Rs 1.5 lakh. In May, the department generated Rs 9.3 lakh by auctioning five fancy numbers. The next month, the total amount went up to Rs 21.7 lakh. In July, the collections hit a peak with Rs 33.8 lakh going to the department.

In the previous five months – April to August – The department has collected over Rs 99 lakh by selling these fancy registration numbers in e-auctions. The trend is an indication of normalization of businesses across sectors. The Unlock programmes have helped restart the economy and consumer demand is on the rise. The auto sector is likely benefitting from it.