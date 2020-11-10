AUTO

    1-MIN READ

    Vehicle Volume Data Shows More Vehicles on Hyderabad Roads Than on Pre-Covid Days

    Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)

    The vehicle volume data analysis on Mondays of pre-Covid, lockdown and post lockdown shows that traffic volume has increased more than pre-Covid days.

    Hyderabad roads are witnessing more traffic volumes now than before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

    On November 2, there were 1,24,528 vehicles at seven busy traffic intersections in the city. The number was 1,10,478 on February 3 before Covid.

    The pre-lockdown volume on March 2 was 1,02,119. The data of April 6 during the lockdown period shows the number of vehicles was 34,739.

    "Good sign for economy. At the same time need to take all COVID related precautions," tweeted Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar.

    The data was based on volume of traffic at Chaderghat crossroads, CTO Junction, Nalgonda crossroads, Rasoolpura, Ravindra Bharathi Junction and Sagar Society Junction.

    The traffic volume has surpassed pre-Covid level even before the re-opening of schools, colleges, other educational institutions and cinema theatres.

    The state government has not yet taken a decision on reopening of educational institutions and theatres.

    The state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is also yet to fully restore its city bus services.

