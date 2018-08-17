Vehicles Make Their Way Through Flooded Bridge in Kerala - Watch Video

Kerala is currently going through a deadly monsoon season and so far continuous rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 97 people in the state so far. The flooding has taken much more toll on the transportation inside the state as roads, bridges, and highways are fully compromised. The flood has even stalled the flight services as Kochi airport drowns.Amidst all the deadly rains and heavy flooding, people are rushing towards a safer place in the best possible way and in a video that went viral it is seen that a three-wheeler auto and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire cars are seen crossing the bridge that is barely holding on to itself. The water current is clearly visible in the video and the vehicle crossing the bridge can be seen struggling their way across.It is not advisable to drive through flood waters and it’s highly dangerous to cross a bridge like this. Many accidents have already been recorded due to the flood so far and it is recommended that one should wait for the authorities to help unless it's extremely necessary to take a step.Various automakers across the country have come forward to help the customers in Kerala to provide the best possible service of the vehicles stuck or damages in the floods.