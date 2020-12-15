Vehicles Without HSRP, Colour-coded Stickers to be Fined Rs 5,500 in Delhi Starting Today

The transport department of New Delhi has issued an order that the vehicles which do not have a high-security registration plate (HSRP) will be fined from Tuesday, December 15. Earlier, the department had issued a notice wherein it urged vehicle owners to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

Vehicle owners who do not have high-security number plates and colour-coded stickers on their vehicle will be fined under the motor vehicle (MV) act. It has been made compulsory to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers by the transport department on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Currently, the fine will be applicable in nine out of 11 districts of Delhi. The fine is Rs 10,000, which is compoundable to Rs 5,500. To take action on vehicle owners who do not have HSRP number plates, one team has been deployed each in nine districts. Strict action would be taken against those who do not have HSRP and colour coded-stickers.

Those owners who have applied for HSRP and colour-coded stickers for their vehicles will not be fined. When they are stopped for checking, the vehicle owners can show the traffic police the application for their high security number plates and colour-coded stickers.

Currently, the vehicles which have been registered in other states will also not be fined for the lack of colour-coded stickers and high security number plates. As per the transport department, there are as many as 40 lakh vehicles (cars and two wheelers) which do not have HSRP.

The transport department had said in a notice on November 16 that the installation of HSRP including colour-coded stickers on both old and new vehicles, like cars and two-wheelers, is a mandatory requirement now. It had also advised owners to approach their concerned dealers so that HSRP and colour-coded stickers could be affixed on the vehicles.

The stickers and HSRP are being installed on cars and other vehicles from November 1 in Delhi.