Vespa Enthusiasts Showcase Extreme Mad Max Style Scooters at Indonesian Festival

A rider wears a modified helmet and mask while attending a weekend festival for extreme Vespas. (Image: Reuters)

An extreme Vespa enthusiast rides his bike after attending weekend festival for extreme Vespas. (Image: Reuters)

A mechanic works on turning an old Vespa bike into an extreme tank to sell at a workshop. (Image: Reuters)

Vespas are displayed in a Vespa club and workshop in Kediri. (Image: Reuters)

Every year, Indonesians from teens and granddads, to mechanics and students, gather in eastern Java to celebrate their love of the iconic Italian Vespa scooter. For some, it's an 'extreme' kind of love, where the vehicles are customised to resemble metallic monster bikes straight out of a Hollywood dystopia. Hundreds of enthusiasts travel to the festival in Kediri to show off their creations – ranging from restored vintage Vespas to Mad Max-style tanks fitted with fake machine guns, a dozen extra tyres, or eerie stuffed toys as hood ornaments.To enter into competitions at the festival, every customised vehicle must have a Vespa engine and most contestants try to retain the brand's iconic fairing - the curved front of the scooter. But other embellishments are up to the owners and their budgets. While many can only afford scrap metal or reused material found at a junkyard, some others splash out. Peded, a 43-year-old grandfather who has been modifying Vespas since the 1990s, says he likes his scooter to "tell a story"."I love decorating Vespas to the extreme, but I don't like using trash," said Peded, whose Vespa sports massive buffalo horns from the Toraja tribal land on Sulawesi island. The three-day festival, now in its third year, is one of several held across the country. Highlights include a contest to pick the best-looking entry and dirt-track races for the speedier bikes.The enthusiasts attract glances and smiles from locals because of the designs of their elaborate Vespas. As the vehicles are often unlicensed, many travel at night to avoid traffic police. Mechanical problems arise, with some of the more ramshackle machines often breaking down.Mostly, the gatherings are about catching up with fellow Vespa-lovers and having fun. "We are independent, but we gather like a community," said Julia Ningsih, 19. "Extreme Vespa guys, we stick together. If we have trouble on the road, they will wait and help us out until we can ride again," she added.