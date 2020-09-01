Vespa Racing Sixties Special Edition Launched in 125cc and 150cc Version, Starts at Rs 1.20 Lakh

Piaggio India has launched the special edition Vespa Racing Sixties in 125 and 150cc versions in India. The Vespa takes inspiration from the racing vehicles of the 1960s, a remarkable era fuelled by its core spirit of speed and winning. The new Vespa special series is based on the Vespa SXL 150 and SXL 125. The “Racing Sixties” edition was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida at the beginning of the year.

The 125cc Vespa Racing Sixties special edition has been launched at Rs 1.20 lakh and its 150cc version is priced at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The classic and sporty look of the Racing Sixties is complemented with the colour theme of 1960s racing machines - red graphics with a tinge of gold on white body colour and golden 5 spoke Petal alloy wheels. The clean graphic lines enhance the sides and the front tie while the highlighted matte black finish of surrounding elements, including the rear-view mirrors, grab handle and footrests, the front and rear light applique and the Muffler cover create a contrast.

The special edition Vespa Racing Sixties gets a full steel Body, vibrant high definition 3 coat body colours, ABS and is BS-VI emission norm compliant. On the features front, it gets LED headlight, a strip of LED DRL running through the middle, USB mobile charging port and lighting in the storage area as well.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to introduce the special edition Vespa Racing Sixties. As an iconic brand with a longstanding legacy, Vespa continuously rediscovers itself by setting new trends which reflects its versatility to represent unique specialities of different times. The Vespa Racing Sixties is an exceptional representation in rediscovering the theme of racing machines from the golden racing era of 1960s. Acknowledging the spirit of the time, it deftly combines heritage with present-day advanced technology; the only brand to offer such speciality to the discerning customers who love to Vespa.”

Vespa Racing Sixties is available at all Vespa dealerships across India and can also be booked through their website at a booking amount of Rs 1,000 where the customer will also be given benefits worth Rs 2,000, as per the company.