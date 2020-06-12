Veteran Indian Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Takes Delivery of New Kia Carnival MPV Worth Rs 33.95 Lakh

Indian veteran cricketer Ajay Jadeja took the delivery of a brand new Kia Carnival at the company’s Udaipur outlet. The cricketer has played 15 test matches and 196 ODIs for India and earned his name with outstanding performances as a batsman.

The model is question seems to be the top-spec limousine model, which goes for Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carnival is available in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine – and with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9. Around 64 per cent of the overall bookings received so far is for the top-of-the-line Limousine trim. The Carnival is powered by a 2.2L VGT BS6 diesel engine paired with an 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission; the class-leading drivetrain has been engineered for smooth, effortless performance.

The new Kia Carnival is available with notable features such as Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP Seats with 10.1-inch Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System, One-Touch Power Sliding Door and Smart Power Tailgate among others. The Carnival is equipped with 37 UVO smart connected car features, best of which can be now accessed through smartwatch as well.

Safety-wise, the Kia Carnival gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, rollover mitigation, front parking and rear parking sensors along with virtual safety tech operated using the UVO app.

