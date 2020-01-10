Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
2-min read

Video of Dog Wearing Helmet While Riding on Motorcycle Goes Viral, Internet Reacts With Love

The 17-second long clip, which has been recorded in Tamil Nadu, shows a man wearing a yellow colour t-shirt riding a bike, while the dog sitting behind him is holding the rider.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Video of Dog Wearing Helmet While Riding on Motorcycle Goes Viral, Internet Reacts With Love
The dog on a bike. (Image source: Twitter/Pramod Madhav)

In a video that is breaking the internet off late shows a dog wearing a helmet while riding on a bike. The black coloured Labrador can be seen maintaining a balance while sitting behind the bike rider.

The 17-second long clip, which has been recorded in Tamil Nadu, shows a man wearing a yellow colour t-shirt riding a bike, while the dog sitting behind him is holding the rider by his shoulders with its tongue out.

The video, which has been shared by a user named Pramod Madhav, has been viewed more than 65 thousand times till now. Madhav captioned, “Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu...Really admiring the owner's care.”

It is no surprise that the video clip had twitteratis divided. Some users lauded the ride for the care and safety measures he had taken for his dog, while others were of the opinion that this not a safe way to travel with a dog.

A user who goes by the name Alfa Shenoy on micro-blogging site Twitter said, “Absolutely. He's endangering the poor animal's life. Apart from the dog, he has to also concentrate on balancing the basket in front.”

Echoing similar sentiments, other users also remarked on the safety aspect of the dog.

While there are people who have not appreciated the video there are people on the micro-blogging site, who believe that the video is absolutely adorable and heartening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram