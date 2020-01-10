Video of Dog Wearing Helmet While Riding on Motorcycle Goes Viral, Internet Reacts With Love

In a video that is breaking the internet off late shows a dog wearing a helmet while riding on a bike. The black coloured Labrador can be seen maintaining a balance while sitting behind the bike rider.

The 17-second long clip, which has been recorded in Tamil Nadu, shows a man wearing a yellow colour t-shirt riding a bike, while the dog sitting behind him is holding the rider by his shoulders with its tongue out.

The video, which has been shared by a user named Pramod Madhav, has been viewed more than 65 thousand times till now. Madhav captioned, “Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu...Really admiring the owner's care.”

Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu..Really admiring the owner's care..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4 — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020

It is no surprise that the video clip had twitteratis divided. Some users lauded the ride for the care and safety measures he had taken for his dog, while others were of the opinion that this not a safe way to travel with a dog.

A user who goes by the name Alfa Shenoy on micro-blogging site Twitter said, “Absolutely. He's endangering the poor animal's life. Apart from the dog, he has to also concentrate on balancing the basket in front.”

Absolutely. He's endangering the poor animal's life. Apart from the dog he has to also concentrate on balancing the basket in front. — Alfa Shenoy (@AlfaShenoy) January 7, 2020

Echoing similar sentiments, other users also remarked on the safety aspect of the dog.

This is not correct method to travel with pet animals. — KangeyanD (@kangeyan50) January 7, 2020

I think the dog is not supposed to made to sit in bikes. They're not physically equipped to establish stability and grip. — கிருட்டிணன் - Krishna (@KrishnaTribe) January 7, 2020

Shame on Human Beings .An Amimal can Improve But Humans Can Not Be Improved ....this Is So what Called as Nature — Sajjan Pathak (@pathak_sajjan) January 9, 2020

Owner dont care at call. Dog is unable to see even with helmet. — I Support CAA (@anitchandra) January 8, 2020

I admire your tendency to find "care" in this scenario. But, my friend, you are just as nutbag as the guy in this vid. — victor anand (@victorxanand) January 7, 2020

While there are people who have not appreciated the video there are people on the micro-blogging site, who believe that the video is absolutely adorable and heartening.

So heartening and lovely — Sahar Zaman (@saharzaman) January 7, 2020

This is perfect. More than securing his pet, he wants to give message to other careless humans. — Amitabh Kishore (@kishoreamitabh) January 8, 2020

