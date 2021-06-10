In-Car Camera Captures Multi-Million Dollar Ferrari 458 Crash on a Race Track - Watch Video

Track Day venues and events offer novices and auto enthusiasts alike a wonderful alternative to get their vehicles out for a joyride. Most race tracks around the world now provide Track Day events, which offer a legal road for cars or motorcycles to go up against each other without speed restrictions. While such events are held in a controlled environment, however, it is not bereft of inherent dangers with regards to high-performance driving. A recent clip which stands testimony of the dangers involved at Track Day events is doing rounds on social media.

A recent in-car video clip shared by Supercar Fails on their Instagram page, shows a Ferrari 458 turning turtle after a first corner crash. The dedicated account which has a collection of supercar fails from around the world, captioned their latest post as, “Track day gone wrong.” Further in the caption they mention that the incident occurred at the Circuito del Jarama, which is located near the Spanish capital city of Madrid. No one was injured in the flipping accident.

Watch Video:

The horrific accident was caught on camera by Ferrari’s onboard camera. While everything looks normal as the car goes through the final corner and then coming onto the main straightaway. However, things start to go wrong when the vehicle approaches the first corner. The car doesn’t slow down and crashes into the barriers before turning turtle. The end footage may churn your stomach, but it’s obvious that failed brakes caused the crash.Luckily, the driver was able to avoid hitting other cars during this sequence. Even with such excessive speed and such a small runoff area – which didn’t allow the car to slow down that much. However, both the occupants of the Italian supercar walked away without any injuries.

