1-min read

Video – Tanker Accident in China Results in Oil Spill Fire, Engulfs Cars on a Freeway

The video recorded on a dash cam of a car shows a blue car entering the danger zone where the liquefied petroleum gas is spilled after the accident of a tanker.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:February 21, 2018, 5:46 PM IST
Fire on freeway in China. (Image: YouTube ScreenGrab)
Accidents on freeways and highways are a regular affair, both in India and worldwide. But none could match the intensity from a recent accident on a freeway in China. The whole scene is straight out of a movie like Fast & Furious and you have to see the video embedded below at least a couple of times to understand its intensity.

The video recorded on a dash cam of a car shows a blue car entering the danger zone where the liquefied petroleum gas is spilled after the accident of a tanker. According to The Mirror, the tanker driver suffered over 50 percent of burns on his body, while seven people in the three cars managed to evict the cars on time.


The dash cam footage doesn’t show the truck accident, but one can spot the truck on the right shoulder, with the leaked fuel on the road. The accident took place at the Beijing-Harbin expressway in northeastern China. The blue hatchback was probably trying to take a U-turn and entered the oil spill area. However, it is not clear how it managed to ignite the fuel.

There was a huge fire post that, and it not only engulfs the blue hatch, but also spreads to a white sedan in the left lane. The driver of the sedan tries to get out of the, but couldn’t do it as the flames close in. The driver later manages to escape the car and flee the scene.

The car with the dash cam, however, was at a safe distance already and immediately goes into the reverse after seeing such huge fire. In a dramatic moment, the driver of the blue hatch also emerges out of the car and start running away from the scene.

Excess friction to the tyres of the hatch could have caused the fire, as per the reports.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
