Vintage Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Gr. IV Estimated to Fetch €6.5-€7.5 Million at Le Mans Classic
This 1969 Ferrari finished fifth in the 1971 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, driven by Americans Bob Grossman and Luigi Chinetti Jr.
his Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Gr. IV is estimated to sell for €6.5-€7.5 million euros. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Artcurial is auctioning a selection of collectors' cars, including many vintage sports cars, at the Le Mans Classic event in France, Saturday, July 7, 2018. The star of auction house's sale will be a Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Gr. IV, which finished fifth at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1971. This Ferrari has an interesting history, since before taking part in some of the world's biggest endurance races, in Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring, it was originally intended for the road. However, after various modifications, it was successfully approved for competitive racing.
This 1969 Ferrari finished fifth in the 1971 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, driven by Americans Bob Grossman and Luigi Chinetti Jr. The car was retired in late 1973 in the USA, but is now heading back across the Atlantic for this exceptional auction. The car is estimated to sell for €6.5-€7.5 million.
Le Mans Classic is a biennial event held at the Le Mans racetrack in France, bringing together a host of vintage racecars that competed in the famous race between 1923 and 1981. This year's edition runs July 6-8. All of the vehicles up for auction will be on display Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7.
Le Mans Classic by Artcurial Motorcars, July 7, 2018, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans racetrack.
Le Mans Classic by Artcurial Motorcars, July 7, 2018, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans racetrack.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
