When it comes to cars, some go for comfort and others look for its flaunt value. For those belonging to the latter category, a luxury car would be enough. However, this one car-owner decided having a Ferrari was not enough as he upped it further by getting a ‘gold’ version of the Italian luxury sports car.

In a video going viral on social media circuits, a man is seen showing off his super car in public as bystanders gather to take photos and videos. The viral clip, featuring a note that read, “Indian-American with pure gold Ferrari car,” even caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon who is known for his take on trending subjects, which he often shares on his social media platforms, was seemingly dissatisfied not only with the video, but also with the car.

I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy… pic.twitter.com/0cpDRSZpnI— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2021

Mahindra, who also heads several companies in the automobile sector around the globe, took to Twitter, and wrote, “I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy.”

The 66-year-old businessman’s post received more than 1,69,300 views and 7,000 likes on the microblogging site. While several users agreed with Mahindra about inconsiderate spending, others argued that the car was not made of gold but gold vinyl wrapping to give it a regal look. Many users also shared images and videos of others donning their cars in a similar glossy wrap seen in many countries, including India.

