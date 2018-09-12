Virat Kohli Signed as Brand Ambassador by Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has announced Indian national cricket team captain and cricket icon Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador, who will be starting his innings with Hero MotoCorp with the Xtreme 200R which was recently launched at a price tag of Rs 89,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and is placed as their premium executive segment offering. As per the company,“Millions of young boys and girls of my generation have grown up riding Hero motorcycles and scooters and it is, therefore, a unique and special feeling to associate with this brand. I am eagerly looking forward to an exciting ride ahead,” said Virat Kohli.Hero MotoCorp’s association with Cricket spans over two decades, in various capacities. It was one of the Global Partners of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Hero MotoCorp has also been a partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) – both at the central level as well as the Team Sponsor of the Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians. The Company is currently the title sponsor of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, (Hero CPL) - the biggest T20 tournament in the Caribbean.Diego Simeone, the legendary Argentinian footballer and the current coach of the Atletico Madrid team, is also a global brand ambassador of Hero MotoCorp.When it comes to motorsports, Hero MotoCorp, in the month of January this year, in only its second year of participation at the famed Dakar Rally, achieved a top-10 finish.