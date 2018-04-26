Virat Kohli Tweets Video Pledging to Never Drink and Drive, Asks Followers to Pledge the Same

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli had a special message for his followers on the social media platform Twitter wherein he spoke about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol. In the tweeted video, which had garnered over 45,000 views in a matter of about 2 hours since being posted, Virat Kohli is urging people to take up a pledge to never drink and drive. Kohli said, “I want everyone to join hands with me in taking this pledge.”Virat Kohli is also seen talking about the number of fatalities that happen in India due to driving under the influence of alcohol. As per Virat Kohli,” In India, 19 people die every day because of driving under the influence of alcohol. That’s almost 6700+ people every year.”Virat Kohli has been known to be a lover of cars and his collection is a good indication of it. Kohli, over the years, has owned the likes of an Audi Q7 and an Audi R8 sportscar as well.We recently also got into a conversation with the ace cricketer wherein we spoke about what is his preferred driving style, his worst memory involving a car and his message to everyone on how to be safer while being on the road.On the 10th Anniversary of the German luxury car maker Audi, Virat Kohli, Captain, Indian Cricket Team was gifted a brand new Audi Q7. This is not Virat's first Audi. Virat Kohli is known for his love for quattro and owns a handful of Audi cars. But his prized possession is still his Audi R8. So much so that the R8 was the first ever Audi that Virat ever bought. In an event at the Buddh International Circuit, we caught up with Virat Kohli for a quick conversation that was not on cricket but automobiles.