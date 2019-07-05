Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed

A Virgin Atlantic flight from New York to London has made emergency landing in Boston after a fire broke out on board. Police suspects that the fire began from a battery pack, forcing the pilot to divert the flight. All 217 passengers onboard were safely evacuated at the Logan International Airport in Boston.

Bomb disposal officers from Boston Police Force inspected the aircraft after it landed and found a mobile’s extra battery pack between the cushions of the seat where the blaze started. "Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger," a spokesman told reporters.

No major injuries were reported. Virgin Atlantic confirmed in a statement that the flight had been diverted to Boston "due to reports of smoke in the cabin". "Our crew responded immediately and the plane has landed safely", it said.

The airline added that it was investigating the incident to "fully understand the circumstances".