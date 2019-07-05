Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
Bomb disposal officers found a battery pack between the cushions of the seat where the blaze started.
Virgin Atlantic (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Virgin Atlantic)
A Virgin Atlantic flight from New York to London has made emergency landing in Boston after a fire broke out on board. Police suspects that the fire began from a battery pack, forcing the pilot to divert the flight. All 217 passengers onboard were safely evacuated at the Logan International Airport in Boston.
Bomb disposal officers from Boston Police Force inspected the aircraft after it landed and found a mobile’s extra battery pack between the cushions of the seat where the blaze started. "Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger," a spokesman told reporters.
No major injuries were reported. Virgin Atlantic confirmed in a statement that the flight had been diverted to Boston "due to reports of smoke in the cabin". "Our crew responded immediately and the plane has landed safely", it said.
The airline added that it was investigating the incident to "fully understand the circumstances".
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
- Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally
- Scientists to Sail Into the Arctic, and Trap Themselves In the Ice For a Year
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s