Vision iNext Based Upcoming BMW iX Electric SUV Unveiled Globally, Expected to Go on Sale in 2022

Looking to expand its market presence in the electric car segment, BMW has launched its flagship all-electric SUV iX. Based on BMW's Vision iNext concept that was unveiled in 2018, iX will be the first all-electric SUV from the German Auto manufacturer. It is also being seen as the company's attempt to disrupt the electric car market that, by far, has been lead by Tesla in the US .The iX is expected to go on sales in early 2022.

Specifications

BMW's flagship electric SUV will be made available in two variants — the entry-level xDrive40 with a WLTP-rated range of 425 km and the more premium xDrive50, which can go 630 km on a single full charge. Both the variants will be equipped with a four-wheel-drive option. However, the xDrive40 gets a smaller 71 kWh battery pack that powers two motors producing a total output of 322 bhp and 630 Nm of torque. The 105.2 kWh battery pack on the xDrive50 can axle a combined power of 516 bhp with 765 Nm (approx.) of peak torque. The xDrive 50 variant also gets a rear-wheel steer as standard too.

In terms of pick up, BMW claims that the iX xDrive40 can go from 0-100 kph in 6.1 seconds, while the higher can do this feat in just 4.6 second's claimed time. The top speed of both the variants of iX is limited to 200 kph.

Charging Capabilities

While the conventional 11 kW wall chargers could take up to 11 hours to full the juice of the battery pack, the 71-kWh battery unit of iX is equipped with a fast-charging capacity of 150kW. The bigger 150kWh unit on the xDrive50 variant can accommodate 200 kW fast charging.

Design And Features

The newly introduced EV has some elements from the trademark design of BMW cars, while its design has a touch of freshness. It is fitted with the slimmest LED lights that you have ever seen on a BMW. The all-electric character of the vehicle is indicated by blue highlights above the front bumper, along the lower half of the doors, and on the rear diffuser pieces. Adding a newer element to the design are iX’s flush door design for the door handles, which the first for BMW.

These design elements have allowed the manufacturers to lower the drag coefficient which stands at an impressive 0.25. The lower drag coefficient has reportedly improved the SUV's range by over 60 Kms.

On the interiors, the cabin of iX sports an impressive clutter-free dashboard design that house the required features. It gets two screens that include a 14.9-inch driver's display and a 12.3-inch infotainment system loaded with BMW's next-gen operating system.

Additionally, iX gets loads of other featured that included an electro-chromatic panoramic roof, an 18-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system, 21-inch wheels, four-zone climate control, heated front seats, wireless phone charging and a range of driver assistance, among many others.

