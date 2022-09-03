Visit Ladakh By Availing This Special IRCTC Tour Package

Indian Railways has launched a special tour package for the first time from Agra to Ladakh. In this package, the journey from Agra to Delhi will be via train after that ourists will travel from Delhi to Leh by air. The package is starting from September 14 and the duration of the tour is 7 days and 8 nights. IRCTC will conduct a total of three tour packages, which include the tours from September 21 to September 28 and September 28 to October 5.

The booking will be done on first come first serve basis. During the journey from Agra to Delhi, arrangements for night stay and food have been made for the passengers in Delhi. Tourists will be put up at a three-star hotel in Delhi.

After reaching Leh, a tour of all the prominent tourist attractions will taken care of. The famous tourist attractions of Ladakh include the Buddhist Stupa, Math Darshan, Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa, Hunder and Turtuk villages in Leh, and the enchanting Pangong Lake.

Cost of the Package

IRCTC’s tour package will cost Rs 49,500 for a single tourist. For double occupancy, the cost is Rs 44,500 per person. If you are going on the tour in a group and there are three people in total, then you will have to pay Rs 43,900 per person. For more information about this deal, you can visit the official website of IRCTC tourism, www.irctctourism.com.

Booking of this package can also be done at the Tourist Facilitation Centre at Agra Cantt Railway Station. IRCTC has also issued some mobile numbers if you want for more information. You can call on these numbers and get more information related to this package. For Lucknow these numbers are – 8287930911, 8287930908, 8287930902. If you live in Agra, you can call on these numbers – 8595924302, 8595924271.

