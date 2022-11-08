Visit Mallikarjuna Temple, Ramoji Film City With IRCTC’s Affordable Package

One of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh has always been a distinguished pilgrimage site in the southern part of the country. Now, a holy pilgrimage to this place has become more easily accessible as well as affordable with the new luxurious IRCTC air tour package. The package will cost you merely Rs 31,050 per person.

The package not only lets you visit the Mallikarjuna temple but also a tour of the city of Hyderabad, including the famous Ramoji Film City, the largest film studio complex in the world. The package is for 4 nights and 5 days and will start from Lucknow on November 23. Under the package, complete arrangements will be made for your travel, accommodation and food. Breakfast and dinner will be included in the cost of the package.

Discover your spirituality as you visit the Mallikarjun Temple, Bhramaramba Devi Temple & more sightseeing places with the IRCTC's Hyderabad tour package. For details, visit https://t.co/4GDg4H8OyY@AmritMahotsav @incredibleindia @tourismgoi #AzadiKiRail pic.twitter.com/t42k3pPaHz — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 4, 2022

While the package costs Rs 31,050 per person on triple occupancy, it will cost you Rs 32,500 and Rs 37,000 respectively for double and single occupancy. For a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed, there is a charge of Rs 24,200. Apart from this, for a child younger than 4 years without a bed, it will cost Rs 24,100.

Highlights of the tour package

Package Name- Hyderabad Tour Along With Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga & Ramoji Film City (NLA74)

Destination Cover – Hyderabad, Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga and Ramoji Film City

Tour Duration – 5 Days / 4 Nights

Tour Date – 23 November to 27 November

Meal Plan – Breakfast and Dinner

Travel Mode – Flight

Airport/Departure Time- Lucknow Airport/09:35 AM

Travellers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

