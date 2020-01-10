Vistara 5th Year Anniversary Sale to End Today, Tickets Going for Rs 995
The ‘Vistara 5th Anniversary Sale’ opened 09 January 2020 for 48 hours for travel between 25 January 2020 and 30 September 2020.
Representational Image. (Picture: Vistara twitter/ @airvistara)
On its 5th year anniversary, Vistara airlines announced massive discounts on air tickets. The offer, which started at midnight on January 9 was announced for 48 hours and will end today at midnight. Under the Sale, Economy Class fares start from Rs 995, Premium Economy from Rs 1995 and Business Class from Rs 5555.
Vistara Domestic Flights. (Image source: Vistara)
The ‘Vistara 5th Anniversary Sale’ opened 09 January 2020 for 48 hours for travel between 25 January 2020 and 30 September 2020. Advance purchase of at least 15 days is required to avail sale fares across all cabin classes. RBL Bank and Bank of Baroda credit card holders can avail an additional cashback of up to Rs 2000 on booking directly with Vistara using the airline’s website or iOS and Android mobile apps. Cashback of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 can be availed on one-way and round-trip fares, respectively, on domestic flight bookings. For international bookings, customers can get a cashback of Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 on one-way and round-trip fares, respectively.
Vistara International Flights. (Image source: Vistara)
Vistara launched its operations on 9 January 2015 with only two aircraft and two destinations on the map. As of this day, the airline has a total of 39 aircraft in operations flying to 34 destinations across the length and breadth of India and cities abroad and has flown over 20 million passengers. Vistara continues to grow rapidly across India and abroad, as it is poised to induct over 50 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft over the next four years, including Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo for domestic and international short and medium-haul operations and Boeing B787-9 for long-haul international operations.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Technically Sound Film Has a Lot to Offer
- Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law?
- Boyfriend Spent Six Months Recreating 'Sleeping Beauty' and Screened it in a Theatre for the Perfect Proposal
- 'How Do You Like Your Vada Pav?' Ajinkya Rahane's Curious Tweet Brings Out the Foodie in Tendulkar
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona