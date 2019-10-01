Vistara Adds 2 New Destinations, Opens Bookings For Patna and Khajuraho

Vistara, India’s full-service carrier, today announced the addition of Patna (Bihar) and Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) to its network, further strengthening its presence in the domestic market. Vistara will operate daily direct flights between Delhi and Patna from 3 November 2019, marking its entry in the state of Bihar. The airline will also fly daily between Varanasi and Khajuraho from 5 November 2019 with convenient connections to Delhi and Mumbai. Introductory, all-inclusive, one-way Economy fares start from Rs 3099 for Delhi-Patna and Rs 3686 for Varanasi-Khajuraho. Vistara has opened bookings for the new flights (detailed below) on all direct and indirect channels.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Strategy Officer, Vistara, said, “Patna continues to record double-digit growth in domestic passenger traffic, while Khajuraho’s popularity grows among tourists from around the world. Opportunities in both cities make a strong business case for Vistara’s presence, and we are excited to add them to our network. Vistara’s expansion to these cities will certainly help us to widen our customer base that prefers a fine flying experience on their leisure or business travels.”

Bookings for flights to and from Patna and Khajuraho are open on all channels, including Vistara’s website, www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS & Android mobile apps and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

