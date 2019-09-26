Vistara & Airbus Sign Pact for Maintenance, Engineering Support
Airbus and Vistara's FHS-TSP long-term contract will cover engineering and maintenance for 62 aircraft, including 23 existing ones.
Image for Representation
European aviation major Airbus said on September 25 that it will provide component support and repair to the A320 fleet of Vistara under its Flight Hour Services-Tailored Support Package (FHS-TSP). The long-term contract inked with the domestic full-service carrier will cover engineering and maintenance for 62 aircraft, including 23 existing ones, a release said. Airbus Services combined aircraft engineering capabilities, expertise in maintenance operations and data analytics know-how will help Vistara to increase its competitiveness and secure its operations. "This contract also reaffirms our commitment to expanding and deepening our Airbus Services footprint in India," said Remi Maillard, Head of Airbus Services.
Under the agreement, Airbus will offer its expertise in the areas of maintenance, engineering and supply chain management, among others besides ensuring timely availability of spare parts, their maintenance planning, compliance with airworthiness advisories as well as technical records on all aircraft, the aircraft manufacturer said in the release. An on-site Airbus team will support the daily maintenance activities, including spares, warehousing and engineering to ensure the highest standards of aircraft technical dispatch and operations, it added.
"We are delighted to announce the partnership with Airbus to avail the advantages of their TSP programme,' said Sisira Kanta Dash, senior vice president for engineering, Vistara.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Good Song Continues, Ranu Mondal Biopic in Pipeline
- Hey Alexa, Why Do You Sound Like Samuel L. Jackson?
- Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor's 'Face-off' on Dance India Dance is All Things Love
- Watch: When Soviet Russia Soldiers Danced to 'Toxic' by Britney Spears
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods