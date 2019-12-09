Vistara and Lufthansa Sign Codeshare Agreement

Vistara and Lufthansa have signed a codeshare agreement, further strengthening their existing interline partnership. The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of both airlines to earn miles/points when travelling on each other’s networks and enjoy other benefits. As part of the agreement, Lufthansa will add its ‘LH’ designator code to nearly 18 Vistara-operated flights every day covering 10 Indian cities, namely Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune. Sales under the codeshare agreement progressively open today on all channels and major GDS systems for flights starting December 16, 2019.

Commenting on this partnership, Vinod Kannan, Vistara’s Chief Strategy Officer, says: “As a growing global carrier, one of our key goals is to offer an extended international network to our customers through such strategic associations. This also lets inbound travellers experience Vistara. Our codeshare with Lufthansa is another important step in this direction and helps us widen our customer base outside of India. We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Lufthansa, an airline we share many things in common with and bring to our customers a delightful, world-class flying experience”.

George Ettiyil, Senior Director Sales for the Lufthansa Group Airlines in South Asia emphasizes the strategic importance of taking the existing interline agreement with Vistara to the next level. “This marks Lufthansa’s commitment to offering its Indian customers world-class international travel experiences and enabling them to use their preferred mileage program on codeshare routes. By teaming up with Vistara we will strengthen and expand our position as the leading and most popular European airline in India – a country all set to become the third-largest aviation market in just a few years’ time “, he says.

Vistara and Lufthansa already have an Interline/Through Check-in agreement, using which customers can seamlessly connect from Vistara-operated domestic flights in India to Lufthansa-operated flights to both of its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich and beyond. Using the Through Check-in facility, customers get their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors, both domestic and international, with their baggage checked through to the final destination.

