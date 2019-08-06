Vistara Annnounces Daily Flights to Bangkok from 27 August, Bookings Open

Vistara has announced new flights to Bangkok, Thailand as the third international destination to its network will commence between Delhi and Bangkok starting 27 August 2019. The airline will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to fly to and from Bangkok.

The introductory, all-inclusive, round-trip fares include Delhi-Bangkok-Delhi trip that costs Rs 16,940 for Economy, Rs 23,960 for Premium Economy and Rs 48,155 for Business. For Bangkok-Delhi-Bangkok route, customers can book tickets at THB 8690 for the economy, THB 14,285 for premium economy and THB 24,000 for business.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Bangkok is a city that remains to be a favourite among travellers all year long. Besides, as a key gateway to Thailand, Bangkok continues to boost international commerce, trade and tourism in the country, making the business case more promising for us. Vistara today is the most-loved Indian airline for countless travellers; with our unique product and world-class service, we hope to make a significant difference to the flying experience of people travelling between India and Thailand, as well as to other geographies we step into.”

Bookings for flights to and from Bangkok are opened progressively on all channels, including Vistara’s website www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS & Android mobile apps and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Last year, Vistara placed its aircraft order of a combination of purchased and leased aircraft totalling 50 from the Airbus A320neo family (including the A321neo) for domestic India as well as short and medium-haul international operations, with deliveries scheduled between 2019 and 2023. Additionally, the airline has purchased six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that are scheduled to be delivered between 2020 and 2021 and will be used for long-haul international operations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.