Vistara Announces Daily, Non-Stop Flights Between Sharjah and Delhi from Jan 20

Vistara has announced daily, non-stop flights between Sharjah (UAE) and Delhi starting 20 January 2021. The airline will operate its Airbus A320neo aircraft on this route as part of the ‘air bubble agreement’ between India and the UAE, complementing its services to/from Dubai.

Vistara will also become the only airline to offer travellers the choice of Premium Economy cabin in addition to Business and Economy cabins. As per a statement released by the company, bookings for flights to and from Sharjah are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Commenting on the importance of this new route in Vistara’s network strategy, Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We continue to witness significant demand for travel between India and the UAE, and are delighted to add our second destination, after Dubai, in the country to our route map. We are determined to provide the finest flying experience and enhanced convenience to travellers to and from Sharjah and remain committed to strengthening our global presence.”

Starting all-inclusive, round-trip fares between Delhi and Sharjah are as follows:

Route Economy Premium Economy Business Delhi-Sharjah-Delhi INR 15,999 INR 21,999 INR 50,999 Sharjah-Delhi-Sharjah AED 799 AED 1,099 AED 2,559

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS TO SHARJAH, UAE

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Delhi (DEL) - Sharjah (SHJ) UK 267 Daily 0230 Hours Sharjah (SHJ) – Delhi (DEL) UK 268 Daily 0600 Hours

- All timings shown are in local time zones

- The above schedule is for the period 20 Jan 2021 – 27 Mar 2021

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings. All travellers to Sharjah must have a negative RT-PCR test report, conducted not more than 96 hours prior to arriving at Sharjah Airport. Travellers will have to undergo another mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival at Sharjah. Also, customers travelling to India from Sharjah must carry a negative RT-PCR test report, conducted within 72 hours prior to arriving in India.