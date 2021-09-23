Vistara has announced special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Paris CDG (Charles de Gaulle) starting 7 November 2021. The airline will operate these flights as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ agreement between India and France. Vistara will fly twice a week between the two cities - on Wednesdays and Sundays.

All-inclusive, round-trip fares between Delhi and Paris starts at Rs 40,499 for the Economy Class, while Premium Economy seats are available at Rs 71,999. The Business Class tickets on the Delhi-Paris-Delhi route is up for grabs at Rs 135,999. On the Paris-Delhi-Paris route, tickets start at EUR 560.

The Delhi-Paris route of the airline will be served by Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring HEPA filters that trap 99.9% of particulates such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi and purify the air inside the cabin every two to three minutes. It also gets on-board wi-fi and Vistara’s famous in-flight food menu.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are very pleased to commence flights to Paris, a step that reflects our commitment to growing our global network. These flights give us the opportunity to further build our presence in Europe and to present India’s finest full-service carrier to the world.”

The flight will operate from Delhi (DEL) on Wednesdays and Sundays at 1345 hrs and will reach Paris (CDG) at 1840 hrs. On the way back, the flight from Paris (CDG) to Delhi (DEL) will fly at 2145 hrs and will reach next day at 1030 hrs (+1).

