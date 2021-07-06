Vistara Announces 'Flexi' Fares at Rs 499; Offers Additional Baggage, Date Change Option

Vistara, the TATA-SIA JV airline has announced ‘Freedom Fares’ program effective from today, July 6 offering ‘Flexi’ fares at an extra fee of Rs 499 (per sector) over standard fares. While this additional fee is applicable only to Economy and Premium Economy customers, its free of cost to Business Class passengers. Vistara’s ‘Freedom Fares’ program was launched in July 2018, offering services on a pay-for-what-you-value basis.

Under the new offer, customers can carry 5kg additional check-in baggage allowance as well as have the flexibility to make unlimited changes to their flight bookings up to 24 hours before departure - a benefit which was hitherto limited to one change up to 72 hours before departure for Economy class, and two changes up to 48 hours for Premium Economy class.

As part of the new structure, customers who opt for the ‘Economy Lite’ fares, will now have more flexibility around changes than before.

Vistara recently announced a 48-hour ‘Monsoon Sale’ across its domestic network, for all three classes of travel (Economy, Premium Economy and Business). Bookings under the sale were open for 48 hours only, starting midnight 24 June 2021 and ending at midnight on Friday, 25 June 2021, for travel between 01 August 2021 – 12 October 2021.

Vistara also became the India’s first airline to operate a flight with pilots and cabin crew fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vistara has said that it plans to operate more such flights in the coming days as their number of fully vaccinated staff increases.

