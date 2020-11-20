Vistara Announces Flight Services to Doha under Transport Bubble Agreement between India and Qatar

Vistara has announced flight services to/from Doha, under the ‘transport bubble’ agreement between India and Qatar. Vistara, thus, becomes the only airline to offer the choice of Premium Economy class of travel on the route, in addition to Business class and Economy class. The inaugural flight departed yesterday from Delhi at 2000 hrs (IST) and landed in Doha at 2145 hrs (AST). The flight returned from Doha at 2245 hrs (AST) yesterday, landing in Delhi (DEL) at 0510 hrs (IST) today. The airline will operate special, non-stop flights twice a week between Delhi and Doha.

Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Thng, said, “Doha is a significant addition to our network as it helps us in widening our global footprint while strengthening our presence in the Middle-East. We are glad to be able to continue expanding our network, amidst the challenges of the present day and take India’s only five-star airline to more and more destinations.”

Also Watch:

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand the relevant guidelines before making their bookings.