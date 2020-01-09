Vistara Announces Flight Tickets Starting Just Rs 995 on 5th Anniversary

Vistara has completed five years in India and celebrates the milestone occasion. The airline today announced a celebratory, special 5th Anniversary Sale for 48 hours only, across its domestic and international network and for all three classes of travel – Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class. Under the Sale, Economy Class fares start from INR 995, Premium Economy from Rs 1995 and Business Class from INR 5555.

The ‘Vistara 5th Anniversary Sale’ opened 09 January 2020 for 48 hours for travel between 25 January 2020 and 30 September 2020. Advance purchase of at least 15 days is required to avail sale fares across all cabin classes. RBL Bank and Bank of Baroda credit card holders can avail an additional cashback of up to Rs 2000 on booking directly with Vistara using the airline’s website or iOS and Android mobile apps. Cashback of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 can be availed on one-way and round-trip fares, respectively, on domestic flight bookings. For international bookings, customers can get a cashback of Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 on one-way and round-trip fares, respectively.

Vistara has partnered Smile Foundation, an NGO that works towards the welfare of children and their families, to support two ongoing programs, ‘Mission Education’ and ‘Swabhiman’. Vistara’s association with the former sponsors the education of five youths aged between 18 and 20 for the next five years, while that with the latter supports skill-building of five meritorious underprivileged girl students aged between 13 and 19 for one year.

Vistara launched its operations on 9 January 2015 with only two aircraft and two destinations on the map. As of this day, the airline has a total of 39 aircraft in operations flying to 34 destinations across the length and breadth of India and cities abroad, and has flown over 20 million passengers. Vistara continues to grow rapidly across India and abroad, as it is poised to induct over 50 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft over the next four years, including Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo for domestic and international short and medium-haul operations and Boeing B787-9 for long-haul international operations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.