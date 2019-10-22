Vistara Announces Grand International Sale With Return Fares Starting at Rs 14,499

Vistara today announced its ‘Grand International Sale’, with return fares starting at Rs 14,499 all-in. The Sale covers flights to Bangkok, Dubai, and Singapore, and is available for all three classes of travel (Economy, Premium Economy and Business). The Sale is also applicable for flights originating in Bangkok, Dubai, and Singapore. Starting fares under this sale are as shown below.

[caption id="attachment_2354767" align="aligncenter" width="875"] These Vistara air-fares are all-inclusive round-trip (return) fares, with no surprise fuel surcharges, taxes, or fees in addition to the stated fares.(Source: Vistara)[/caption]

Bookings under the Sale are open for 72 hours only, starting 0001 hours on 21 October 2019 and ending at 2359 on 23 October 2019, for travel between 28 October 2019 and 31 March 2020. Bookings can be made on Vistara's website, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Vistara’s call centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. Vistara’s GDS partners include Abacus, Amadeus, Sabre, and Travelport.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “Through our first international Sale, we invite travellers to plan their trips to Bangkok, Dubai, and Singapore up to March 2020 at fantastic fares, and experience for themselves what makes Vistara India’s best and only five-star airline. Travellers visiting India from these international cities can also enjoy fantastic fares, and experience why Vistara is today India’s most sought-after airline for discerning global travellers. In addition, all of Vistara’s international flights offer not only our award-winning complimentary gourmet meals but also complimentary beverages, including cocktails and alcoholic beverages from an exclusive bar menu, served in style by our award-winning cabin crew trained to the exacting standards of Tata and Singapore Airlines.”

Seats at these Sale fares are limited and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, and the best fares on the most sought-after dates go fast. Vistara’s codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir enables customers to choose to fly to destinations across the Asia Pacific and Australia via Singapore at great fares as well. Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply on these promo level fares. Also, vouchers cannot be clubbed with these fares.

