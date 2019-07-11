Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vistara Announces International Operations, Commences Flights to Singapore from Delhi, Mumbai

Vistara will operate two daily flights to Singapore, one each from New Delhi and Mumbai, starting from August 6 and August 7 respectively.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vistara Announces International Operations, Commences Flights to Singapore from Delhi, Mumbai
Representational Image. (Picture: Vistara twitter/ @airvistara)
Loading...

Tata-SIA run Vistara airline has announced the launch of its international operations from next month with flight services to Singapore from New Delhi and Mumbai. Vistara will operate two daily flights to Singapore, one each from New Delhi and Mumbai, starting from August 6 and August 7 respectively, the airline said in a release. The Delhi-based carrier currently operates to 24 domestic destinations.

The international services to Singapore will be operated by a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with a two-class cabin configuration, business and economy, it said.

"We are excited to start with Singapore as our first international destination, which we see as a very important market, given the opportunities it presents for corporate, business as well as leisure travel," Vistara's chief executive officer Leslie Thng said.

After the launch of the services to Singapore, Vistara will expand its footprint to other international markets going forward, the release said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram