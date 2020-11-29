Vistara Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Mumbai and London, Prices Start at Rs 46,799

Vistara will operate special, non-stop flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow from 16 January 2021. The airline will operate these special flights thrice a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. These flights are in addition to recently-launched service between Delhi and London Heathrow as part of the ‘transport bubble’ agreement between India and the UK.

The flights will be operated on Vistara’s brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The starting all-inclusive, round-trip fares on Mumbai-London-Mumbai sector for Economy class starts at INR 46,799; INR 77,899 for Premium Economy and INR 157,599 for Business class. The prices on London-Mumbai-London sectors starts at GBP 439 for Economy, GBP 679 for Premium Economy and GBP 1,309 Business class.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted at the very positive response to our service between Delhi and London Heathrow which has encouraged us to further strengthen the network by adding connectivity from Mumbai as we see considerable demand between the two countries, and remain optimistic about the future. Vistara is well-positioned with its brand new fleet, world-class cabin products, award-winning service, and more importantly, the trust of our customers.”

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner includes seats that recline into fully flat beds in business class and complimentary Wi-Fi internet connectivity onboard.