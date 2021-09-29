Vistara has won two prestigious awards - Best Airline in India & Southern Asia and Best Airline Staff in India & Southern Asia, at the 2021 World Airline Awards besides getting ranked the highest in India for Cabin Cleanliness. Vistara now ranks at the 28th position amongst 350 global airlines (up from 69th in 2019 and 86th in 2018). The World Airline Awards are based on surveys of more than 13 million travellers for the period between September 2019 and July 2021.

The World Airline Awards by Skytrax were introduced in 1999 as travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the award winners. Survey entries were screened to identify IP and user information, with duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted.

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). The airline has a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 37 Airbus A320, three Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, and has flown more than 28 million customers since starting operations.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said: “We are very delighted to have won these prestigious awards that recognise the consistent efforts by each and every team member towards offering a world-class travel experience to our customers. We would like to thank Skytrax for the recognitions and express gratitude to all our customers for placing their trust in us.”

Commenting on the Awards for Vistara, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “Vistara has achieved a remarkable success by winning these two major awards, demonstrating their leadership for the highest product and staff service standards. Vistara also jumped up the global ratings to be ranked at No 28 out of 350 airlines. We look ahead with optimism for 2022 that air travel may be restored to more normal times."

