Vistara Becomes First Airline in India to Operate Flight With Fully Vaccinated Pilots and Cabin Crew

Vistara has today operated India’s first flight with pilots and cabin crew fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The special flight UK963 departed Delhi International Airport on June 16 at 8:50 AM and arrived at Mumbai Airport at 11:10 AM. The same crew will also be operating the return flight, UK 960, which is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 11:55 AM and expected to reach Delhi at 14:05 PM today. Vistara has said that it plans to operate more such flights in the coming days as their number of fully vaccinated staff increases.

The airline recently announced that it had got nearly 100% of its eligible employees vaccinated with at least their first doses. This included Vistara’s airport and corporate staff, cabin crew and pilots. Vistara also said that they continue to ramp up efforts to ensure all eligible employees receive their second doses as well in time, and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “Vaccination is the best known defence against the pandemic that is helping the world get back to normalcy, subsequently aiding the recovery of the aviation industry. We have been consistently getting our staff vaccinated in our endeavour to ensure safety for them, their families and our customers whom they serve. This special flight operated by our fully vaccinated cabin crew and pilots is a sign of our continued commitment towards making ‘flying feel safe again’.”

Operating fully vaccinated flights has picked up pace across the globe, with Qatar Airways operating world’s first fully vaccinated flight back in April.

