Vistara Becomes Second Largest Airline in Indian Domestic Market in July, IndiGo at Top Spot

Tata and Singapore Airlines-owned Vistara finished as the second largest airline in domestic market share for July 2022, a first since starting the services in January 2015. The airline with a 10.4 percent market share carried 1.01 million passengers even as the overall domestic passenger traffic fell by 7.7 percent last month, according to DGCA data. Domestic air passenger traffic for July was 9.7 million down from 10.5 million in June.

Vistara, along with another Tata-owned airline, Air India, was among the only carriers to ferry more passengers in July than in June. Air India flew 0.8 million passengers in July, up from 0.7 million in June, and improved its market share to 8.4 from 7.5 percent.

Tata Group's combined market share with Air India, Vistara, and AirAsia stood at 23.4 percent.

IndiGo retained its numero uno position with a 58.8 percent share in the domestic airline market even as it witnessed a drop of 2.5 lakh in the count of total passengers ferried.

In terms of occupancy, SpiceJet claimed the top spot with 84.7 percent followed by Vistara at 84.3 percent occupancy. However, SpiceJet's volumes slipped to 0.8 million passengers from one million in the previous month.

In the best on-time performance at four metro spots – Delhi Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, Tata Group airlines showed dominance, grabbing three of the top five spots. Air Asia with 95.5 percent was at the top spot, followed by Vistara at 89 percent, Go First at 84.1 percent, Air India at 83 percent, and SpiceJet at 82.1 percent. Market leader IndiGo seemed to be lagging with 80.8 percent OTP.

Meanwhile, the government has announced the removal of capping on the prices of airfare that were imposed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The removal of the price cap will come into effect from August 31. Making the announcement in a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiaraditya Scindia said that decision was taken after a careful analysis of the daily demand and price of air turbine fuel.

